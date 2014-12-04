Nickelodeon stars: Where are they now?

"Victorious" is turning 10! Yep, the show will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its premiere on March 27, 2020. In honor of the popular Nickelodeon show's big day, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at what happened to a few of our favorite actors who starred on the iconic channel in the '90s. First up? Victoria Justice, who brought talented teen Tori Vega to life on the show for its four seasons. The show followed her adventures at Hollywood Arts, a performing arts high school, and famously helped launched the spinoff "Sam & Cat", where Tori's pal Cat Valentine (played by Ariana Grande) moved on to start a babysitting business. Keep reading to see where Victoria is today and to get the scoop on more Nickelodeon kid stars...

RELATED: Child stars of the '80s: Where are they now?