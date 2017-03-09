The craziest moments from this season's 'The Bachelor'

It's been a wild ride, Bachelor Nation! From Corinne's nanny to heartbreaking send-offs, the last 11 episodes of "The Bachelor" have been filled to the brim with tears, laughs and WTF moments. With Nick Viall handing out his final rose during the March 13, 2017, finale, it's time to recap the most insane things that took place on Season 21 of "The Bachelor." Keep reading to check out the crazy highlights!

RELATED: "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" contestant strangest job titles