Khloe Kardashian's amazing and terrible week and more ICYMI news

Khloe Kardashian's life got turned upside down this week, for better and for worse. First, the good: On April 12, Khloe fulfilled her dream of becoming a mother when she welcomed a daughter into the world in a Cleveland hospital. Several family members were there for the birth. Her baby daddy, NBA star Tristan Thompson, was also there. That, however, wasn't a given: Two days before their baby arrived, videos surfaced showing Tristan cheating on Khloe with several women. The first video, which was filmed on April 7, seems to show Tristan kissing another woman at a New York club. That same woman was later seen accompanying him to his team's hotel. The same day, another video surfaced showing Tristan making out with one woman, allowing his crotch to be grabbed and moving his head back and forth on another woman's chest. That one was recorded on Oct. 7, 2017, at a hookah lounge outside Washington D.C. when Khloe was three months pregnant. Needless to say, reports revealed Khloe was angry. A source told Page Six the reality TV star "was devastated when she saw the pictures of Tristan with that girl. She went absolutely ballistic at him. She is not only hurt, she is humiliated and worried for their child. How could he do this, and so publicly?" Another source told People magazine on April 12, however, that Khloe is so blissful because of her newborn that she's not focusing on Tristan's behavior. "She's so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloe truly has no other cares in the world," the source told People. "She isn't even mad at Tristan right now... She's basically already forgiven him."

