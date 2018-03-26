ICYMI

Heather Locklear dodges felony charges and more ICYMI news for March 2018

Heather Locklear will not be charged with a felony following her domestic violence arrest last month, but she's not off the legal hook either. During her arrest on Feb. 26, Heather allegedly assaulted police officers. TMZ reported on March 12 that the district attorney charged the actress, 56, with four counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer along with one count of resisting/obstructing an officer. She was not charged with assaulting her boyfriend, despite that being the original reason for her arrest.

