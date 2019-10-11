Kevin Hart is easing back into work after car crash and more ICYMI news

Back to work

Five weeks after a horrific car accident, Kevin Hart has gone back to work. E! News reported on Oct. 9 that Kevin is working on the marketing campaign for the upcoming "Jumanji" sequel alongside co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover. The three reportedly reduced their work schedules to accommodate the healing actor, who suffered three spinal fractures when his classic car careened off the road and into a ditch. Kevin's co-stars were "happy to see him," E! reported. On Oct. 10, authorities revealed the cause of the accident: The driver operated the vehicle in a reckless manner. They also revealed that no one was wearing a seat belt.

