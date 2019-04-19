'13 Going on 30' fashion flashback

Fifteen years ago, "13 Going on 30" premiered in theaters, giving us some super-cute comedic moments, nostalgic middle school memories and plenty of awesome fashion. In celebration of the rom-com's big anniversary on April 23, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the film's most iconic looks starting with this ensemble. Jennifer Garner, who played all-grown-up Poise magazine editor Jenna Rink, rocked a multicolored babydoll dress while hitting the dance floor to Michael Jackson's "Thriller." She completed the look with a bedazzled butterfly necklace, bangles, dangling earrings, blue strappy heels and sparkling hair clips. Thrilling! Now keep reading to see more flawless fashion from the flick...

RELATED: Jennifer Garner's life in pictures