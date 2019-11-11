2009 CMA Awards fashion flashback

In honor of the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 13, Wonderwall.com is heading back in time to see what the red carpet looked like a decade ago in 2009. First up? Taylor Swift, who was the big winner at the 2009 CMA Awards during a period when she was strictly singing country tunes! The superstar arrived looking regal in this delicate strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline, gold embellishments and an ethereal tulle skirt. Not only did she win best dressed of the evening, but she also took home awards for entertainer of the year, album of the year (for "Fearless"), female vocalist of the year, music video of the year (for "Love Story") and international artist achievement. Keep reading to see more stars at the 2009 show...

