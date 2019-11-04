2019 People's Choice Awards nominees' best recent style moments

The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards take place on Nov. 10, and ahead of the big show, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the nominees' stellar recent style moments. First up? This look from style star of 2019 nominee Rihanna! The singer and Fenty designer rocked this curve-hugging Givenchy gown at the Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball in New York City in September. The elegant dress featured a high neck, long sleeves and a dramatic flared silhouette that ended in a sheer white hemline. She also added a pair of pointy-toe white pumps to the mix, completing this couture ensemble. Keep reading for more fabulous fashion from this year's People's Choice Award contenders....

RELATED: Stars at their first People's Choice Awards