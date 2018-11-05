Stars at their first People's Choice Awards

The People's Choice Awards are back and heading to your TV screens on Nov. 11, 2018. In honor of the award show voted on by the public -- which has just been acquired by E! -- Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of your favorite stars the first time they ever hit the PCAs. First up? The favorite motion picture actor of 1990: Tom Cruise. The movie star posed with his trophy in March 1990 after winning largely thanks to his popular 1989 flick "Born on the Fourth of July." We're digging that big hair... and that bow tie! Keep reading for even more throwbacks of your favorite stars on their first People's Choice Awards red carpet...

