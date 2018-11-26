Best jewelry moments of 2018

From gorgeous drop emerald earrings to dangling diamonds and gem-encrusted headpieces, the stars rocked some serious jewelry in 2018. As the year comes to a close, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the most standout pieces on the red carpet, starting with the one and only Lady Gaga! While promoting her movie "A Star is Born" at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 9, Gaga donned these incredible Chopard diamond earrings. The gems -- comprised of a 25-carat D-flawless pear-shaped diamond and a 26-carat D-flawless heart-shaped diamond set in white gold -- came from Chopard's Garden of Kalahari collection. The estimated retail value of the stunning bling? Over a million dollars! Keep reading to see even more jealousy-inducing jewels...

