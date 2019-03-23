Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

The blimps have all been handed out at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards -- but which of your favorite stars picked up best and worst dressed honors ahead of getting slimed? Wonderwall.com is rounding up the fashion highlights, starting with Will Smith! Though the orange carpet is pretty relaxed, the superstar went a little too casual in a denim jacket over a white T-shirt, sweatpants and sneakers. So who else missed the mark? Keep reading to see more of the night's fashion hits and misses...

RELATED: Cutest fashion moments from Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards past