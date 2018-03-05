Cutest family moments from Kids' Choice Awards past

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are one of the most fun and family-friendly award shows around. Each year, celebrities walk the orange carpet and watch unsuspecting stars get slimed -- and they love to bring their children along for the fun. With the 31st Annual Nick KCAs set to air on March 24, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the cutest family moments from past shows, starting with perhaps the most famous family to ever attend a show: the Jolie-Pitts. In 2015, Angelina Jolie brought daughters Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to watch the ceremony. The girls got to see their mom accept the award for best villain for her work in "Maleficent" and give an uplifting speech about being different.

