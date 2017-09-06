Fashion flashback! The 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards

To celebrate the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which air on ABC on Sept. 17, 2017, Wonderwall.com is taking a ride in our time machine back to 1997 to see who wore what on the Emmys red carpet 20 years ago... starting with Ellen DeGeneres and then-girlfriend Anne Heche. Five months after the comedy star publicly came out as a gay woman, she and Anne donned sparkling complementary chocolate-brown looks for what would be Ellen's big night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, on Sept. 14, 1997: She won an Emmy for outstanding comedy writing for her sitcom, "Ellen." Now keep reading to see more 1997 Emmys fashion...

