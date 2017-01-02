Get to know the 2017 Golden Globe nominees' significant others

Not every A-lister is married to a fellow well-known Hollywood star. Wonderwall.com uncovered a ton of 2017 Golden Globe nominees who are hooked up with people we bet you don't know much about. So let's get to know some of 'em before the big show airs on Jan. 8, starting with Natalie Portman's husband Benjamin Millepied. The French dancer and choreographer, 39, met the "Jackie" star -- who's nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama -- on the set of the 2010 ballet film "Black Swan." He's currently working with L.A. Dance Project after past gigs with the New York City Ballet and Paris Opera Ballet. Plus he's set to take on daddy duty again once Natalie, 35, gives birth to their second child in the New Year. Keep reading for more 411 on the noms' significant others...

RELATED: Stars who won a Golden Globe, Oscar and SAG Award for the same performance