Is Blac Chyna trying to provoke Rob Kardashian to attack her on social media? Plus, more news

Rob Kardashian calls Blac Chyna's bluff on child support claim

Rob Kardashian has a theory about Blac Chyna's recent claim he's not paying child support. In a nutshell, he thinks she's intentionally provoking him for legal reasons. On Father's Day, Chyna posted "wow Tyga and Rob ... no child support ..." on Instagram Stories, calling out the exes with whom she shares a King Cairo (Tyga) and Dream (Rob). But a source tells TMZ Rob "never skips a visit" with Dream and has been dutifully paying his child support, though he is trying to get it reduced from $20,000 a month. According to TMZ's insider, Rob believes Chyna's post was meant to provoke him to attack her on social media, which would be a violation of the terms of their custody agreement.

