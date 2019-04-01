Carrie Underwood makes a "rookie" parenting move, plus more news

Carrie Underwood thanks a stranger for supporting her after a 'rookie' parenting move

Ah, the glamorous world of motherhood. On Sunday, March 31, Carrie Underwood was compelled to tweet out a thank-you after a stranger seemingly empathized with the "rookie" parenting move the singer made with her two-month-old son, Jacob, at a restaurant. "Thanks to the nice lady who offered to buy me a drink at lunch today after I carried my naked, poo covered, screaming baby up the stairs and back to my table," she posted (via Us Weekly). "It was a rookie mistake leaving the diaper bag at the table and only taking a diaper and 2 wipes. Never again." The drink offer wasn't the only hand Carrie was lent, parenting-wise, over the weekend. On Saturday, she tweeted another thank-you, this time to her husband, Mike Fisher, who gave the singer some time to catch up on rest while he dealt with Jacob and the couple's other son, Isaiah. "I wanna publicly thank the hubs for taking the kiddos and letting this tired mama sleep a couple extra hours this morning," she wrote. "If any of you fellas out there could do this every once-in-a-while for your ladies, lemme tell you, it makes all the difference in the world!"