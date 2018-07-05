Celeb marriages that have lasted longer than 20 years

Hollywood is known for its quickie marriages and messy divorces, but some celebs have bucked the trend. In celebration of Kevin Bacon's 60th birthday on July 8, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the longest celebrity marriages, starting with Kevin's union. The "Footloose" star met future wife Kyra Sedgwick on the set of the PBS drama "Lemon Sky" in the late '80s. The couple married on Sept. 4, 1988, welcomed two kids and are still happily wed today. "When he walks into a room, I'm still -- I mean, my heart gets a little fluttery and I think, 'Oh! He's so cute. He's so hot.' That's literally the first thing I think," Kyra told Redbook. "You can ask people on the set -- it's palpable. He's still a mystery to me. And getting older together is scary and exciting." So cute! Keep reading to see which other celeb couples have gone the distance...

