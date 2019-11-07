Couples of CMA Awards past
The CMA Awards is coming up on it's 53rd year! In honor of the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 13 in Nashville, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of our favorite couples from shows past. Let's start with one of our favorite married duos... Carrie Underwood -- who's hosting the CMA Awards in 2019 along with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton -- was pregnant with her second child when she hit the CMA Awards red carpet with husband Mike Fisher, a retired pro hockey player, in 2018. Keep reading for more couples at CMA Awards past...
RELATED: Stars who've won the most CMA Awards
The CMA Awards is coming up on it's 53rd year! In honor of the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 13 in Nashville, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of our favorite couples from shows past. Let's start with one of our favorite married duos... Carrie Underwood -- who's hosting the CMA Awards in 2019 along with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton -- was pregnant with her second child when she hit the CMA Awards red carpet with husband Mike Fisher, a retired pro hockey player, in 2018. Keep reading for more couples at CMA Awards past...
RELATED: Stars who've won the most CMA Awards