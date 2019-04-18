Lisa Rinna reveals her mother was attacked by a known serial killer, plus more news

Lisa Rinna reveals harrowing tale of her mother's brush with a serial killer

Lisa Rinna is feeling a swell of love for her mom this week. On the Tuesday, April 16, edition of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Lisa opened up about her mother, Lois' near fatal experience being attacked by the so-called "Trailside Killer," David Carpenter. According to Page Six, the serial killer was originally arrested in 1960 for attempted murder. he was released seven years later, though, and went on a killing spree. Lois was among those who survived. "I was very lucky — I should not even be here," Lois said on her daughter's show this week. Lisa explained how murderer picked up her mother at a bus stop, headed down an empty road and attacked her. "I thought that was it — that I was going 'Bye bye,'" said Lois, who's now 90. He's straddling me, and he had a hammer in one hand, a knife in the other." A military police offer ended up intervening and getting her safely away from his clutches before he could rape and kill her as he had done to other women. Only two of his victims are known to have survived. "I had such great sadness and empathy for my mom, knowing that not only did this happen to her, but that she basically just stuffed those feelings for how many years?" said Lisa. "She never dealt with it. She never even talked about it." She later shared a photo of herself with her parents on Instagram, praising her mom and writing, "I wish my Dad was still with us so he could see my Mom tonight on #RHOBH 😇 I am so proud of my Mom and I know Dad is watching from heaven and is so proud of you Mama! I love you! ❤️"

