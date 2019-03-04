Miranda Lambert's romance retrospective
Miranda Lambert's headline-making relationships have created some major buzz over the years. From country music superstar Blake Shelton to American rhythm and blues musician Anderson East, she's been linked to some of the industry's most talented stars. But she's also given some regular guys a shot. We're taking a look back at the ups and downs of Miranda's relationship history. Keep reading for more...
