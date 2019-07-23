Fans slam Kris Jenner for leaving MJ out of pics from her own birthday party, plus more news

Kris Jenner left MJ out of all her pics from MJ's birthday party

Uh, forgetting someone, Kris Jenner? On Monday, July 22, Kris shared a seven-photo post on Instagram from her mother, MJ's, birthday party over the weekend. Captioned, "My squad celebrating MJ's birthday! #love #family #rideordie," the shots all appeared to be taken professionally and featured Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, an assortment of her daughters and some of her friends, according to the Daily Mail. The birthday girl didn't make it into any of Kris' photo pics, though. "MJ's party with no MJ lmao classic Kardash behavior," one user commented. "Celebrating MJ?" asked another. "Cmon @KrisJenner and you guys, MJ is not in one photo. She should be in the center of every single picture taken that day." A third offered, "Was MJ in the bathroom or something?" MJ, who was at the party, by the way, turns 85 ob Friday.

