Hailey Bieber gives fans a close-up view of her double wedding bands, plus more news

Hailey Bieber shows off her new wedding set bling

Hailey Bieber may need to invest in a darker pair of sunglasses. The 22-year-old, who just tied the knot for the second time with Justin Bieber, showed off the one-two-punch of baubles that now adorn her ring finger on Instagram this week, giving her followers an up-close look at her current collection of bridal bling. Let's just say we're impressed the shine from the oval-cut diamond engagement ring and two diamond wedding bands -- both from Tiffany & Co., according to People -- didn't white-out the whole shot with its glare. "Love my wedding band set," Hailey captioned a post of the rings on her Instagram Story on Friday, Oct. 4. "thank you @tiffanyandco." The wedding rings include a Tiffany Soleste 18-karat gold diamond-encrusted band that People reports would go for about $3,125, plus a Tiffany Soleste 18-karat gold and diamond V-ring, priced around $2,150.

