Jessie J makes a rare -- and sexy -- comment about Channing Tatum, plus more news

Jessie J opens up about her romance with Channing Tatum

One week ago, Jessie J gave the host of British talk show "Lorraine" a "no comment" reply to questions about her relationship with Channing Tatum. But the singer seemed much more comfortable talking about the romance on this week's "Heart Breakfast" podcast -- she even cracked a joke about Channing's ridiculously chiseled physique. That may have been because her comments came after Jessie had a serious and extremely candid discussion about her fertility struggle with the hosts, Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden. Explaining that she's "always been someone that is open and honest," Jessie, who was diagnosed at 17 with Wolf-Parkinson-White syndrome, said that in 2012 she was told health problems would prevent her from ever having children. "I don't believe it. I believe in miracles. I haven't given up," she said on the show (via the Daily Mail). "For the last four years I've changed my diet, I've changed the way I live, I've done a lot of self-work and just to be open about it and start a conversation that could help someone that doesn't know how to talk about it, and start this conversation." She went on to say that while she wants to have children still, "whatever happens will happen" and that she's grateful for the "blessings and success" in her life. That's when Jamie segued the conversation into a chat about Jessie's relationship and whether she and Channing have talked about marriage. "No! No just because he's Channing Tatum everyone's kind of sped us up in to this like 'are you getting married? Are you doing this?" she explained. "I mean, I've been in relationships for a lot longer than Chan and I have in the last four, five years but they're not famous so no one really cares." After she added, "We're having a lovely time. And I'm very very respectful of his situation and his ...," Amanda cut her off and joked, "And his privacy, Jamie!" Jessie took the tease in stride. "Yeah," she agreed. "But he looks great naked in the shower!"

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2019