Kim Kardashian admits she almost backed out of marrying Kris Humphries, plus more news

Kim Kardashian admits she almost backed out of marrying Kris Humphries

When Kim Kardashian West announced her split from Kris Humphries after just 72 days of marriage in 2011, many critics assumed the $6 million wedding -- and the $10 million worth of ad revenue the E! special earned for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" -- was all an act. As Kim reveals in the new issue of the Hollywood Reporter, however, those closest to her knew something was off from the start. "There was all this attention on the wedding, and I thought maybe it was just the pressure of the show giving me this anxiety. My friends told me I just had cold feet, but even the producers said, 'You don't seem happy. You don't have to go through with this,'" she recalls. "The night before, my mom pulled me aside, off camera, and was like, 'This isn't it for you. Why don't you go away and I'll handle it?' I felt like, if I pulled out now, everyone's going to think I just did it for the show. Then afterwards, people were saying, 'You have to stay married for a year,' but I physically couldn't do it. When I made the decision [to divorce], everyone said it was made up for the show. Everyone really wanted to take me down." Kim also points out that the divorce was far from uncomplicated: "If it was for the show, don't you think you'd want as little legal trouble as possible?" she asks. "This was real emotions, real feelings. People f--- up.'" Although her current husband Kanye West allowed cameras to film his proposal, Kim points out that for the most part, the rapper and designer isn't interested in being part of the series. "... I won't really ever talk about something that's going on with Kanye," she adds. "I'll talk about how I feel. He knows that I'm really protective of him."

