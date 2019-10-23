Kylie Jenner and her bestie get surgery together, plus more news

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou throw a party for their newfound sight

It's a miracle, they can see! OK, it's actually just Lasik, but Kylie Jenner and her pal Stassie Karanikolaou were about as excited as two people who'd been touched by the hand of God when they filmed the segment for Stassie's vlog about their corrective eye surgery experience that aired this week. The episode, based on ET's account, shows Stassie and Kylie getting the surgery because, as Stassie tells viewers, "we were both too scared to do this by ourselves." After the procedure, Stassie announces she's feeling "loopy" while Kylie recuperates with her eyes closed. "Guess who can see?" Stassie asks later. Says Kylie, "We can!" They then throw themselves a party -- on a party bus -- to celebrate what Stassie calls their "birthday of sight." Their ensembles for the event? Matching latest dresses, each of which are skintight -- and have a big eyeball on the front. Uh, happy birthday, to your new eyes, ladies ...

