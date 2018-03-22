Kylie Jenner's waist trainer could be dangerous for the new mom, plus more news

Kylie Jenner's waist trainer could be dangerous so soon after she gave birth

Is that waist trainer new mom Kylie Jenner was promoting on Instagram this week safe? Maybe not, says one OBGYN interviewed by Us Weekly. "A waist trainer is a very tight garment that can be clinched tighter and tighter to pull in the floating rib and anatomically compress. This is worn higher, does not stabilize the pelvis and I feel puts harmful compression to the abdomen. It has a temporary result that is no different than anything too tight around skin," Dr. Cynthia Robbins told the magazine after Kylie posted a selfie endorsement for the Waist Gang Society brand waist trainer. The post came less than two months after Kylie gave birth to her first child, sparking questions among fans who wondered if squeezing her bod into the thing was the best idea. Says Robbins: "After the delivery of a baby, the body has had ligaments and cartilage softened by a hormone named Relaxin. This hormone has been produced at the end of pregnancy to allow for structure shifting as the baby moves through the birth canal. I advise patients to wear a support wrap or belly wrap postpartum to stabilize the patient's pelvis so that it is held in place and no longer shifts. This allows for early resumption of exercise and for earlier return to normal function and pre-pregnancy shape. This is a healthy way to quicken recovery."

