Madonna feels betrayed by women who voted for Trump, plus more news

Madonna on Trump win: Women betrayed us

The majority of women who voted in the 2016 presidential election threw their weight behind a candidate who bragged about grabbing women by their genitals and who was accused by multiple women of sexual assault. It's a fact that continues to mystify and irk Madonna, who opened up about the election in her Billboard Woman of the Year cover story. "It feels like women betrayed us," she said (via Us Weekly). "The percentage of women who voted for Trump was insanely high. Women hate women. That's what I think it is. Women's nature is not to support other women. It's really sad. Men protect each other, and women protect their men and children. Women turn inward and men are more external." She went on to fault those who chose not to vote with helping the GOP nominee win last month. "A lot of it has do with jealousy and some sort of tribal inability to accept that one of their kind could lead a nation. Other people just didn't bother to vote because they didn't like either candidate, or they didn't think Trump had a chance in the world," she said. "They took their hands off the wheel and then the car crashed."

RELATED: Madonna: 11 things you probably didn't know about the Material Girl