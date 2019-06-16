See how the stars celebrated Father's Day 2019
See how the stars celebrated Father's Day 2019, starting with this dad of three... Ben Affleck was all smiles as he left Sunday church services with son Samuel Affleck and daughter Seraphina Affleck on Father's Day, June 16, 2019. Keep reading for more...
RELATED: Celebs and their cute kids in 2019
See how the stars celebrated Father's Day 2019, starting with this dad of three... Ben Affleck was all smiles as he left Sunday church services with son Samuel Affleck and daughter Seraphina Affleck on Father's Day, June 16, 2019. Keep reading for more...
RELATED: Celebs and their cute kids in 2019