Richard Gere, 69, and wife, 35, welcome a baby and more ICYMI news

Baby time

Richard Gere is a dad again at age 69. The actor and third wife Alejandra Silva, who turns 36 this weekend, have just welcomed their first child together, according to HOLA! magazine. The baby was apparently born in New York in early February. Richard and Alejandra each have one child from previous relationships. The couple confirmed their pregnancy news in September when Alejandra, a Spanish businesswoman and activist, shared a photo on social media of the Dalai Lama blessing their unborn child in her womb.

