Shannen Doherty has stage IV cancer and more ICYMI celeb news

Cancer returns

Shannen Doherty's cancer is back. On Feb. 4, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" alum revealed on "Good Morning America" that she has stage IV cancer. The actress said she's known about her diagnosis for a year but kept it private. "I don't think that I've processed it," she said. "It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways." As for why she decided to share the news now, she explained that it was going to be made public in a lawsuit she's filed against State Farm over allegedly unpaid claims related to damage to her house caused by 2018's Los Angeles wildfires. TMZ reported that the opening line of the lawsuit reads, "Plaintiff Shannen Doherty is dying of stage 4 terminal cancer." It adds that she's unable to live out "her remaining years peacefully in her home." Shannen went public with her first breast cancer battle after she was diagnosed in early 2015. She sought treatment for two years and then announced she was in remission in 2017.

