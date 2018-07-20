Luann de Lesseps checks into rehab and more ICYMI news

Luann de Lesseps is back in rehab six months after her first stint. On July 16, Bethanny Frankel confirmed that her "The Real Housewives of New York City" co-star was seeking treatment. "This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided -- with their support -- that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday's reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process," she said. "Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs. Bravo has been very supportive of Luann during this time. It's a brave and honest decision by her, and everyone is rallying around her and wants the best for her." After the news was announced, Page Six reported that friends had initially and unsuccessfully tried to stage an intervention with Luann. On July 17, TMZ reported that Luann sought help after realizing she was caught in a spiral of "boozy partying" over the past few weeks.

