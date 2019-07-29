Matt Lauer's wife files for divorce and more celeb news for July 2019

Divorce filing

Matt Lauer's wife, Dutch former model Annette Roque, filed divorce paperwork in a New York court on July 9, making their legal split imminent. The disgraced former "Today" show anchor isn't contesting the divorce, meaning that a judge needs to simply sign off to make them both single. It's expected that Matt's wife of more than two decades will walk away with $20 million in assets, but exactly how they're dividing up their multimillion-dollar properties isn't publicly known. The New York Post reported that Annette is getting their horse training facility, Bright Side Farm, in Water Mill, New York, and that the couple are expected to share custody of their three kids.

RELATED: Celeb splits of 2019