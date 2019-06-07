Tracy Morgan's new $2M car gets hit and more ICYMI news

Expensive accident

Less than an hour after purchasing a $2 million Bugatti, Tracy Morgan got into a car accident while driving the luxury vehicle in New York City. On June 4, photos showed the brand new ride all banged up after it was hit by a Honda CR-V. According to reports, Tracy had driven off the dealer lot only 15 minutes before the accident. Afterward, he complained a hip pain and was transported by ambulance to a hospital. "Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine," he later tweeted. "My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all." On June 5, the driver of the other car said she was "traumatized" when the "Saturday Night Live" alum yelled at her and angrily banged on her vehicle following the minor accident. The woman, Jocelyn Madulid, insisted the crash wasn't her fault.

RELATED: Celebrity mug shots