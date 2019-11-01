Kevin Hart releases video about car accident and more ICYMI celeb news

Speaking out post-accident

Kevin Hart is finally speaking out about his near-fatal car accident: He shared a video of his recovery on Instagram on Oct. 29. "Basically what you realize is that you're not in control. No matter how much you think you're in control, you're not in control," he says over the video as it opens. "At the end of the day, it can all be over, man." The words, "My world was changed forever" showed up on the screen. Kevin has said next to nothing publicly about the Sept. 1 car accident that left him with a fractured spine, other comments wishing the other people in the car well in their recoveries. The video shows him in a hospital bed, presumably right after the accident. It also shows him doing physical therapy. "When God talks, you gotta listen." he said. "I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down." Kevin, who reportedly has no plans to sue the driver, said he sees life in a different way now.

RELATED: Must-see biopics