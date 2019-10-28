Felicity Huffman serves prison sentence and more ICYMI celeb news from October 2019

Prison sentence served

For 11 days this month, Felicity Huffman had another name: Inmate 77806-112. On Oct. 15, the actress turned herself in to officials at the Federal Correctional Institution near Oakland, California, to begin serving a two-week prison sentence for her role in a college admissions cheating scandal. After paying her debt to society, she was released on Oct. 25, two days earlier than expected. "Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman's actions," the "Desperate Housewives" star's representative said in a prepared statement as she entered lockup. "She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed -- one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service -- when she is released." Felicity pleaded guilty to paying a middleman to have a proctor boost her daughter's SAT scores.

