Nicki Minaj gets married and more ICYMI celeb news

Married

Nicki Minaj is a wife. On Oct. 21, the rapper announced on Twitter that she and Kenneth "Zoo" Petty had just gotten married. Nicki posted a video to Instagram that showed matching "Mr." and "Mrs." mugs and black and white baseball caps that had "Bride" and "Groom" written across the front. She used bride and groom emojis in her caption along with her real name. "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19," she wrote. Nicki had been calling Zoo her "husband" for months, but it's now official. TMZ reported that the wedding was very, very intimate and noted that a larger ceremony is planned for later.

