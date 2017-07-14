Shia LaBeouf's lawyer says he's not an alcoholic, plus more news

Shia LaBeouf's lawyer says he's not an alcoholic

In the wake of his July 8 arrest for disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and obstruction in Savannah, Georgia, Shia LaBeouf is promising not to drink for the remainder of his "Peanut Butter Falcon" shoot. Though he has a history of getting arrested when booze is involved, his lawyer tells TMZ that Shia's not an alcoholic, so staying on the wagon won't be hard. It seems Shia has no trouble not drinking, he simply can't stop once he starts, according to attorney Doug Andrews. (Side note: Doug might want to double check the definition of "alcoholism.") Anyway, Shia is set to "get professional help" after the movie wraps, according to TMZ. He also reportedly wants to make up for his bad behavior, which included a racist, homophobic and borderline misogynistic rant that was caught on video, by doing something positive for the community once he finishes filming.

