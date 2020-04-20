Things are looking up for Lori Loughlin ahead of college admissions trial, plus more news

New evidence could be a big win for Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli in college admissions case

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli recently lost their bid to have their college admissions scandal case dismissed. But comments made by the judge in new court documents suggest the defendants could be at a major advantage when they head to trial in October. Loughlin and Giannulli's attorneys asked for the case to be thrown out after discovering what could be proof of a crime in notes written by Rick Singer, the so-called "mastermind" behind allegedly getting the couple's daughters into USC as rowing recruits despite their never having participated in the sport. In Singer's notes, he seems to indicate federal agents encouraged him to lie in order to implicate Loughlin, Giannulli and other parents he was working with. (People previously reported lawyers for the defense had evidence the FBI urged Singer to lie to parents about how the money they were paying him would be used.) According to USA Today and Fox News, the judge's latest memorandum said he found the allegation about the agents "serious and disturbing." He wrote: "While government agents are permitted to coach cooperating witnesses during the course of an investigation, they are not permitted to suborn the commission of a crime." The judge then demanded that the prosecution "respond specifically ... to the allegations." As a source told People in February, "Any new development that might challenge the prosecution's allegations is good for [Loughlin and Giannulli]." The couple pleaded not guilty to charges including bribery, money laundering and conspiracy related to their alleged payment of $500,000 to get their daughters into USC on false athletic pretenses.

