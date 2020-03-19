Best pop culture romances of the '90s

Some decades blessed us with better romances than others -- like the '90s, which kicked off with one of the best on-screen romances of all time: "Pretty Woman." The unconventional love story, which hit the big screen in 1990, allowed viewers to watch Julia Roberts's Vivian, a lady of the night, fall for her temporary employer, Richard Gere's Edward. A modern-day fairy tale ensued as the couple that hailed from very different worlds ended up finding love in a posh hotel suite in Beverly Hills. The flick includes one of the most romantic endings ever with Edward picking Vivian up from her apartment in a limousine with a bouquet of roses. In honor of the film's 30th anniversary on March 13, 2020, Wonderwall.com is rounding up our favorite '90s pop culture romances! Keep reading to see them all...

