Our favorite movies about cheerleaders

From teen queens to senior citizens, the silver screen is full of notable cheerleaders. To celebrate the May 10, 2019, release of "Poms" -- a movie starring Diane Keaton as Martha, an older woman who moves into a retirement community and rallies her fellow golden-agers (played by Rhea Perlman, Pam Grier, Jacki Weaver, Phyllis Somerville and more) to form a spirit squad -- Wonderwall.com is taking a look at our favorite films about cheerleaders...

