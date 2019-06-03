A guide to the cast of 'The Secret Life of Pets 2'
Our favorite furry friends are back for another adventure in "The Secret Life of Pets 2." This time around, Max is facing a series of challenges after his owner welcomes a new baby. In celebration of the sequel's release on June 7, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the cast. Keep reading to see who's playing whom in "The Secret Life of Pets 2"!
RELATED: Movies about dogs
Our favorite furry friends are back for another adventure in "The Secret Life of Pets 2." This time around, Max is facing a series of challenges after his owner welcomes a new baby. In celebration of the sequel's release on June 7, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the cast. Keep reading to see who's playing whom in "The Secret Life of Pets 2"!
RELATED: Movies about dogs