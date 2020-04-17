ICYMI: The week in music news for April 12-18, 2020

Kelly Clarkson drops new single 'I Dare You' with duets in five languages

On April 16, Kelly Clarkson dropped her new single, "I Dare You," as well as five duet versions of the track performed with singers in their native languages. The duets feature artists Zaz, who sings in French; Faouzia, who sings in Arabic; Blas Cantó, who sings in Spanish; Glasperlenspiel, who sings in German; and Maya Buskila, who sings in Hebrew. Kelly also debuted a performance music video on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in which she sings virtually with all of her global partners. "This is my favorite/hardest project that I've ever worked on. It has always been a dream of mine, as I grew up singing in different languages, to find that perfect song, with the perfect message, to connect us all globally and then record that song with several other artists around the world in their native languages," she told Variety. "We have put a lot of work into this as a team and decided to continue with our release date of this project because we feel like we all couldn't be more connected right now across the world, and maybe this message will bring a little hope in this sometimes dark, and isolating time. Thank you so much to all the artists that worked on this with me. We hope everyone out there connects with this message and chooses love instead of fear. I dare you."

