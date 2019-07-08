Musicians celebrating July birthdays then and now

July is a big month for birthdays when it comes to some of our favorite musicians! In honor of these stars who are blowing out candles this month, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at them at the beginning of their careers and checking in to see where they are now. First up? A singer who conquered multiple genres -- Linda Ronstadt! Linda got her start in music early. She was part of a folk trio with siblings Peter and Gretchen by the age of 14, and by 18 had formed the Stone Poneys with two pals, Bobby Kimmel and Kenny Edwards, releasing albums in 1967 and 1968. By 1969 she'd gone solo, releasing her debut solo studio album, "Hand Sown ... Home Grown," that same year. She turns 73 on July 15, 2019 -- keep reading to see what she's doing today...

