Best MTV shows of all time

After nearly six years off the air, the fun and feisty cast of MTV's "Jersey Shore" is (finally) reuniting to bring us an all-new seventh season dubbed "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" that premieres on April 5, 2018. The original reality series was all about the lives and loves of cast members Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Deena Cortese (not pictured). In honor of their return to the small screen, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the best shows MTV has brought us over the years. Keep reading to see more...

