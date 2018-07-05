TV shows rocked by real-world tragedies

Art imitates life, they say -- but sometimes too closely. Take, for example, the recent attempt to adapt "Heathers" for the small screen. The 1998 dark comedy starring Winona Ryder centered around a popular high school clique and a murderous classmate (played by Christian Slater). A 10-episode series based on the film was scheduled to debut on the Paramount Network in March 2018 but was delayed after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting tragedy in parkland, Florida. In June, the network announced that it was officially scrapping the show due to its depiction of school violence. "The combination of a high school show with these very dark moments didn't feel right," Keith Cox, Paramount Network's president of development and production, explained to The Hollywood Reporter. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at more TV shows that were rocked by real-world tragedies. Keep reading for more...

