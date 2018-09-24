ICYMI: Biggest celeb news for September 2018

Dead at 82

So long, Bandit! On Sept. 6, Burt Reynolds passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 82. According to multiple reports, the actor was transported to a Florida hospital after going into cardiac arrest at home. It was there that he died. Hollywood mourned the legend. "There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy," his "Smokey and the Bandit" co-star Sally Field tweeted. Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted, "Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family."

