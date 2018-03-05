Olivia Munn froze her eggs after getting advice from Kim Kardashian West, plus more news

Olivia Munn got advice from Kim Kardashian West before freezing eggs

Back in 2016, Olivia Munn revealed on Anna Faris' podcast that she'd frozen "a bunch" of her eggs. "Every girl should do it," she said at the time. On March 4, Olivia revealed which celebrity advised her to do it: Kim Kardashian West. "I wanted to freeze my eggs and I hit her up and she broke down everything about it," Olivia, who's currently 37 and single, told "Entertainment Tonight" at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. "She broke it down, and I went to her doctors." Olivia said she and Kim -- who welcomed third child Chicago West via surrogate in January -- "have been friends for a long time. A really long time. I'm so proud of everything that she's done. She's a really, really good human being. Honestly, out of all of my girlfriends, she is the most knowledgeable. If you want to know about anything, she's the girl. Truly."

