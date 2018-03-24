Fashion hits and misses for the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards is always one of the most fun red carpets of the year. Celebrities often get incredibly creative on the orange carpet, and always deliver bright, exciting outfits. Now that the 2018 blimps have all been handed out, it's time to focus on fashion! Wonderwall.com is taking a look at which stars came out on top, and whose style was super-unique and personalized to them. To kick off the list, we're taking a look at Heidi Klum's mini-dress. The supermodel wore a sparkly dress by Redemption with large flowery embellishments along the hem. While she always looks stunning, the bottom of the dress wasn't our fave. Keep reading to see the rest of the best and worst dressed stars at the KCAs!

