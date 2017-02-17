Best looks from the Oscar nominees this awards season

Aside from awarding actors the most prestigious trophy in Hollywood, the Oscars can also be counted on to deliver impeccable red carpet fashion. But which stars will be the ones to watch out for? Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the 2017 Academy Award nominees' best looks from awards season so far! First up, Michelle Williams! The "Manchester By the Sea" star, who's up for best actress, wore this silver sequined long-sleeved minidress with a quirky facial design by Louis Vuitton to the EE BAFTA British Academy Film Awards on Feb. 11, 2017.

