Fashion hits and misses from the 2020 Producer's Guild Awards

Charlize Theron

While the glam-factor at the Producer's Guild Awards aren't quite at the level of the Golden Globes or the Oscars, Hollywood's hottest stars still managed to bring the wow-factor the red carpet of this year's show. Our favorite look of the night was courtesy of the one and only Charlize Theron, who somehow manages to take a black and white gown and make it look like the most glamorous thing we have ever seen. This spaghetti strap-slash-seriously off the shoulder number is making our hearts skip major beats. Well done, Charlize!